PRICING: New Honda BR-V touches down in South Africa

Cape Town – The second-generation Honda BR-V is being launched in South Africa this week and, as before, it straddles the line between SUV and compact seven-seat MPV. Yet this time around Honda has given it a more butch-looking design that’s more akin to an SUV than a family runaround.

Pricing starts at R379 900 for the 1.5 Trend, moving up to R409 900 for the 1.5 Comfort and R434 900 for the Comfort CVT, while the range-topping 1.5 Elegance CVT will set you back by R459 900. Power comes from a 1.5-litre normally aspirated VTEC engine, which produces 89kW and 145Nm, with power going to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or CVT transmission. But what features do you get for your money?

The baseline Trend variant comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels as well as LED headlights and a 7.0-inch, four-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Smart keyless entry is also part of the deal, as is conventional manual air conditioning, while the safety kit includes front and side airbags, ABS and VSA stability assist. Move on up to the 1.5 Comfort derivative and you also get automatic air conditioning, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, upgraded interior trim, curtain airbags and LED front fog lights. At the top of the pile, the 1.5 Elegance comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker sound system, 4.2-inch TFT driver information cluster, synthetic leather upholstery and a whole array of Honda Sensing Active Safety systems. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation System and Lead Car Departure Notification system.

All models are sold with a four-year or 60 000km service plan, five-year or 200 000km warranty and three years worth of roadside assistance. Honda BR-V Pricing (September 2022) 1.5 Trend manual – R379 900

1.5 Comfort manual – R409 900 1.5 Comfort CVT – R434 900 1.5 Elegance CVT – R459 900

