PRICING: New Lexus NX lands in South Africa as flashier X3, GLC rival

Johannesburg – The new Lexus NX midsize SUV is set to land in South Africa soon, and the premium Japanese carmaker has released pricing ahead of launch. The vehicle will initially be available in two flavours, with the normally aspirated 2.5-litre 250 EX model retailing at R860 000 and the 2.4-litre turbocharged F-Sport variant commanding R1 075 400. But that’s just the initial range. As you’d expect from Lexus there is a full line-up of hybrid models on the way later this year.

According to Lexus the new model ushers in more than just a new design language, it’s also a leap forward in terms of powertrains and dynamics. The NX 250’s 2.5-litre motor powers the front wheels only and produces 152kW and 239Nm, while the all-wheel drive F Sport’s 2.4T unit is good for 205kW and 430Nm. The new Lexus NX also introduces a new 35cm touchscreen infotainment system with “Hey Lexus!” natural speech recognition.

Standard features on the base model include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with auto high-beam, dual-zone climate control and powered and heated front seats. Spec highlights in the F-Sport include 20-inch alloys, tri-beam LED headlights, panoramic sunroof sport front seats, panoramic view monitor and a colour head-up display, among other luxury amenities. Both models are sold with a seven-year/105000km warranty and full maintenance plan.

