PRICING: Nissan Terra here soon to fight Fortuner, Everest

Johannesburg - Originally slated for local introduction in 2021, it appears that the Nissan Terra is finally set to reach South African showrooms soon. Although the Navara-based SUV has yet to be officially launched, pricing for the line-up has appeared on the website of vehicle information specialist Duoporta.

Serving as something of a spiritual successor to the Pathfinder, the body-on-frame Nissan Terra is set to go up against the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Isuzu MU-X. But should those Japanese rivals be worried? The Nissan Terra is available in three specification grades - XE, SE and LE. Pricing starts at R596 900 for the 2.5 DDTi XE manual and R606 900 for the automatic version. From there there’s not much of a jump to the XE 4x4, at R629 900, but the midrange SE requires R732 900 in 4x2 guise and R834 900 as a 4x4. Topping the range is the 2.5 DDTi LE at R853 900. But how does this compare to its rivals? The Toyota Fortuner is priced between R605 000 and R845 500 while the Ford Everest commands between R575 400 and R858 600. Other contenders include the Isuzu MU-X (R693 800 - R860 500), Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (R654 995 - R739 995), Haval H9 (R694 900) and BAIC B40 Plus (R549 500 - R629 500).

According to specifications listed by Duoporta, all Nissan Terra models are powered by the familiar 2.5-litre turbodiesel motor which produces 140kW and 450Nm. Power goes to the rear or all wheels through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicles boast a braked towing capacity of 2100kg and the ground clearance is listed at 243mm. In terms of standard features, the base XE model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, multi-function steering wheel, manual air conditioning, cruise control, infotainment system, rear park distance control, six airbags as well as traction and stability control systems.

The SE trim adds automatic climate control, keyless entry and start and a rear-view camera, among other amenities. Over and above all that the LE adds 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, powered driver’s seat, surround view camera, satnav, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitor. All variants are sold with a six-year or 150 000km warranty and six-year/90 000km service plan.

Stay tuned for more information once the Nissan Terra is officially launched. Nissan Terra Pricing (March 2022) 2.5 DDTi XE manual - R596 900

2.5 DDTi XE auto - R606 900 2.5 DDTi XE 4x4 - R629 900 2.5 DDTi SE 4x2 - R732 900