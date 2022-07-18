PRICING: Suzuki Ertiga gets update, rejigged range for 2022

Johannesburg - The Suzuki Ertiga is one of Mzansi’s most affordable seven-seat people movers and for the 2022 model year the compact MPV range has been realigned, in a way that Suzuki feels is more in tune with what buyers want in this segment. Previously you could buy a Suzuki Ertiga in three specification flavours - GA, GL and GLX - but now the latter has been dropped in favour of an up-specced GL, which also gets some visual enhancements such as a new patterned chrome grille and brand new 15-inch alloy wheels with chrome detailing.

The value leader is still the GA, which has gone up in price from R247 900 to R254 900, but it’s still cheaper than the Toyota Rumion equivalent that currently retails at R260 600. Standard features in the GA include air conditioning with ventilated front cup holders, electric windows, central locking (non remote), dual front airbags and ABS brakes. This base model has also gained ESP stability control, which is now standard across the range. The up-specced Suzuki Ertiga GL now costs R295 900 (manual) and R312 900 (auto), making it R20 000 more expensive than its predecessor but R8000 cheaper than the previous GLX.

But with the latter falling away, the GL has gained some new features. In addition to the aforementioned visual upgrades, the GL gains a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a reverse camera, multi-function steering wheel and cruise control. Other standard features in the GL include remote central locking and a front centre armrest, while rear occupants now get their own aircon ducts as well as a 12V charging socket. “Since launching the Ertiga in 2019, we have heard from Suzuki families and fleet customers that they value the same features: safety, comfort and entertainment,” said Suzuki SA brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter.

“We have also realised that the current economic climate places a lot of pressure on the types of families and businesses that would buy an Ertiga. And so, we decided to simplify the range and upgrade the specifications of the remaining models,” he added. As before power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine found in most Suzuki models nowadays. It is good for 77kW and 138Nm, with Suzuki claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.2 litres per 100km. The manual version has five forward ratios while the auto comes with a four-speed, torque converter gearbox.

All models are sold with a five-year/200 000km “promotional” warranty and a four-year/60 000km service plan. Suzuki Ertiga Prices (July 2022) 1.5 GA manual - R254 900

