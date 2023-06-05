Pricing: updated Mercedes-Benz GLA now on sale in SA

Pretoria – The entry point into the world of Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the GLA has received a nip and tuck, with the manufacturer having now quietly added pricing to the local configurator. To no surprise, the model line-up has been reduced to just one model, the GLA 200. The updated baby Merc is listed at an asking price of R767 276. Most customers will opt for the AMG line which costs a further R29 000 and adds AMG body-styling, sports seats, comfort suspension with ride height lowering, larger 19-inch AMG alloy wheels and a multi-functional sports steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather.

Standard equipment includes LED headlamps, comfort seats, Artico man-made leather/Bertrix fabric black seats, Thermatic automatic climate control, active brake assist, adaptive high beam assist, cruise control, MBUX multimedia system, extended MBUX functions, pre-installation for live traffic information, active parking assist with Parktronic and reverse camera, and a tyre-pressure monitor. The facelifted model has received several changes and from the exterior, the most noticeable improvements have been made to the headlights, which have now been modernised. The new front grille features vertical louvres, with the front bumper also receiving some enhancements. The tail lamps have also been redesigned. Customers may now specify the Mercedes GLA in a new exterior-paint colour called Spectral Blue metallic at an additional cost of R5 200. Seven wheel options ranging from 18-20 inches are on offer, with all but one available at no extra cost.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLA now receives a larger 7.0 inch instrument cluster and a 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen as standard. Customers can opt for two 10.25 inch widescreens at extra cost. Integrated into the infotainment system is the latest generation of Mercedes’s personal assistant, MBUX. The instrument cluster now boasts redesigned display styles. The touchpad, previously found in the pre-facelifted model, has been removed. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are now standard. Powering the GLA 200 is a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol engine delivers 120kW and 270Nm, with an additional 10kW of boost provided from the mild hybrid system.