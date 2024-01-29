Pricing: Updated Range Rover Evoque and Velar now available to order

JLR South Africa has opened the order books for its 2024 Range Rover Evoque and Velar models, which have received subtle design enhancements as well as new cabin electronics. Pricing for the updated Range Rover Evoque ranges between R1,258,100 and R1,702,000, while the larger Velar will find its way into your driveway for between R1,670,000 and R2,202,700 - see full range and pricing below the story.

There’s not much to tell the 2024 models apart on the outside, but JLR is offering new Pixel LED headlights with chiselled front and rear light signature graphics and new “super-red” rear illumination that offers increased visibility and reduced glare for other road users. Subtle updates have also been made to the grilles and bumpers of both models. The changes are more apparent inside the MY2024 Evoque and Velar, where you’ll find a new 11.4-inch (28.9cm) floating-effect curved glass touchscreen.

The new system, powered by Pivi Pro3, will receive regular over-the-air software updates, JLR says. Replacing the previous dual-screen design with a single unit has also freed up space for interior stowage and wireless phone charging, but the removal of the last physical controls for the climate system might not be appreciated by everyone. 2024 Range Rover Evoque cabin A leather-free cabin option is now available in both models, with tactile material options including Ultrafabrics and Kvadrat textile seats. What’s more Cabin Air Purification Plus, already offered in The Velar, is now available to Evoque buyers too.

The engine line-up continues as before with both the Evoque and Velar kicking off with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel (D200) engine offering 146kW and 430Nm. The Velar is also available in D300 guise, sporting a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel mill with 221kW and 650Nm. Finally plug-in hybrid variants top both model ranges. The Evoque P300 pairs a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine to an e-motor for system outputs of 227kW and 540Nm, with the battery allowing for a claimed range of 68km on electric power alone.

The Velar P400e features a 2.0-litre ICE engine, outputs of 297kW and 640Nm, and an all-electric claimed range of 69km. The new 2024MY models are now available to order from dealerships or via JLR’s eCommerce websites. 2024 Range Rover Evoque Pricing (January 2024)

D200 Dynamic SE: R1,258,100 D200 Dynamic HSE: R1,310,900 D200 Autobiography: R1,422,200

P300e Dynamic SE: R1,647,900 P300e Dynamic HSE: R1,702,000 Range Rover Velar Pricing

D200 Dynamic SE: R1,670,900 D200 Dynamic HSE: R1,814,300 D300 Dynamic SE: R1,857,100

D300 Dynamic HSE: R1,984,100 D300 Autobiography: R2,089,700 P340 Dynamic HSE: R1,961,100