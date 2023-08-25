Proton X90 seven-seat SUV lands in SA with smart looks, keen pricing

Proton has launched its new X90 seven-seat SUV in South Africa and it appears to be something of a bargain. The Malaysian brand’s importer CMH pulled the covers off the new model at the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg on Thursday, and the first units are expected to reach local showrooms in early September. It joins the smaller X50 and X70 models that were launched last year.

The Proton X90 will be available in four specification flavours, with the Standard model kicking things off at R559 900. The mid-range Executive will set you back by R589 900, while the Premium stretches things to R644 900, and the six-seat Flagship - a self-explanatory name if ever there was one - is yours for R679 900. You’re sure getting a lot of metal for your money. With an overall length of 4,830mm the Proton X90 is just over 100mm longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Proton, along with Volvo and Lotus, is owned by Geely and the X90 is closely based on the Chinese parent brand’s Haoyue SUV.

All X90 models are powered by a mild hybrid drivetrain that pairs a Volvo-sourced 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, good for 130kW and 255Nm, with an electric motor that adds a further 10kW and 52Nm to the tally. Power goes to the front wheels, in all versions, through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual mode. But what standard features do the Proton X90 models have?

The Standard trim grade ships with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, dual zone climate control, cruise control, seven USB ports spread through the three seating rows, and a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) touchscreen infotainment system with voice command and reverse camera. Safety features like ESP stability control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist and six airbags are also part of the deal in the base model. Spending the extra 30 grand on the Executive variant buys you a 360-degree view camera, power operation for the tailgate and driver’s seat, leatherette seat upholstery, auto headlights and wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Over and above all that, the Premium derivative adds 19-inch alloys, Nappa leather seating, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, auto dimming rear view mirror and a whole slew of driver assist gizmos like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Intelligent High Beam Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning. Finally, investing in the Flagship gets you a panoramic sunroof as well as a six-seat layout with second row ‘Captain Seats’ that boast ventilation and a ‘Boss’ switch. This, as its name implies, allows you to remotely move the front passenger seat forward from the back seat. As for exterior colours, all four models are available in Jet Grey, Armour Silver and Snow White, while Cinnamon Brown and Ruby Red are available from Executive upwards and Marine Blue can be had on the Premium and Flagship models.

That’s the long and short of it. Stay tuned for our driving impressions of the new Proton X90 following its launch. Proton X90 Pricing (August 2023)

1.5 TGDi BSG Standard - R559 900 1.5 TGDi BSG Executive - R589 900 1.5 TGDi BSG Premium - R644 900