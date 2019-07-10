Gaydon, Warwickshire - Aston Martin has revealed the DBS GT Zagato in its final ‘on-sale’ form, although we'll use that word with some caution here as only 19 of them will ever be produced. There is another catch. Buyers can only acquire one as part of the £6-million (R106m) DBZ Centenary Collection, which also includes a DB4 GT Zagato ‘continuation’ model as per the accompanying pictures.

This is quite fitting considering that the voluptuous new DBS GT Zagato is heavily inspired by the DB4 GT Zagato, although being based on the DBS Volante, its underpinnings are completely modern.

The modern model also has some rather interesting design details, such as a moving grille and a full-length carbon fibre roof with no rear window - instead drivers rely on a camera and screen to see behind them.

Upfront, that ‘dynamic’ grille is big enough to make a BMW designer blush, but the real talking point here is that its 108 individual diamond shaped carbon fibre pieces are movable. The grille forms flush with the rest of the exterior when the car is stationary, but then 'flutters' into life when the driver hits the start button.

Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman explains: “This is a car that is not only focused around beauty, but drama too. Our dynamic grille gives us an opportunity to provide the car with two very different identities.

“When parked, DBS GT Zagato will almost look like it’s resting, but with the rear of the car still appearing muscular and primed for action. Only on start-up will the car truly become alert and ready to perform, delivering both an aural and visual treat for onlookers”.

As mentioned, the GT Zagato is based on the DBS Superleggera and since there is no mention of any mechanical modifications, we’ll assume that its twin-turbo 5.2-litre V8 is in the same state of tune, which is an already plentiful 533kW at 6500rpm and 900Nm from 1800.

Power goes to the rear wheels through a carbon-fibre propshaft and new rear-mounted eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

IOL Motoring



