Range Rover enhanced for 2024: perkier V8, fresh cabin tech and new bespoke service

Pretoria - The fifth-generation Range Rover, launched last year, is still as fresh and accomplished as they come, but that hasn’t stopped the British brand from announcing some enhancements for the 2024 model year. The changes for 2024 include more powerful engines for the range-toppers as well as an enhanced infotainment system and a new SV Bespoke commissioning service that enables almost endless personalisation.

The MY24 Range Rover models are now available to order in South Africa, with prices starting at R3 092 600. On the engine front, the BMW-sourced turbocharged V8 now features mild hybrid technology, while the Range Rover SV is now available with a more powerful version of the eight-cylinder engine, offering 452kW and 750Nm. The current P530 SV variant, for the record, produces 390kW and 750Nm. Land Rover has also enhanced the plug-in hybrid variants with a new 160kW electric motor (up from 106kW) that pairs with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine to produce 338kW in the P460e.

This model can also cover more distance on electric power alone, with the claimed maximum range rising from 113kW to 121km, and the company also promises a real-world range of up to 94km. The line-up has also expanded, with the long-wheelbase Range Rover SV now being available with hybrid power for the first time. Interior enhancements in the 2024 Range Rover include the fitment of the latest-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is operated via a 13.1-inch (33.2cm) floating-effect touchscreen.

Although it is screen-centric, the carmaker has put some effort into user-friendliness, and claims that 80 percent of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen. The facia also features new sidebars with “easy-to-use” sliding controls for adjusting the volume and climate control system. Furthermore, the new Pivi Pro system integrates Amazon Alexa voice AI and Land Rover voice control systems to help drivers keep their eyes on the road while making changes to the cabin environment. The MY24 Range Rover also introduces a new Country Road Assist system designed to make the Adaptive Cruise Control system even more user-friendly. It uses navigation data to automatically adjust the target speed, taking into account bends and changes to the speed limit.

But that’s not all. The Adaptive Cruise Control system also has a new Off-Road Cruise function that intelligently adjusts the vehicle’s speed in accordance with four driver-selectable comfort settings. Finally, Land Rover is offering a new SV Bespoke commissioning service for Range Rover SV and Autobiography models. There’s a choice of up 230 existing exterior colours, but just about any hue can be commissioned through the “Match to Sample” paint service. There’s even more scope for personalising the cabin, with Land Rover offering up to 391 material colourways.