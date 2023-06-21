Range Rover Evoque gets a refresh, here’s how much it’ll cost in South Africa

Pretoria - Hot on the heels of the updated Land Rover Discovery Sport, the British carmaker has announced a host of revisions for its platform partner the Range Rover Evoque. Available to order in South Africa now, with prices starting at R1.25 million, the 2022 Model Year Range Rover Evoque receives subtle exterior enhancements as well as a more screen-centric cockpit and various specification updates including the addition of a new Autobiography grade.

On the outside we see new super-slim Pixel LED headlights which feature a jewel-like visual effect. New exterior colour options debut in the form of Tribeca Blue, Arroios Grey and Corinthian Bronze, and clients can also opt for various contrast roof options. In the cabin of the 2024 model, designers have gone for a cleaner look, with virtually all of the traditional buttons and dials falling away, forcing occupants to use the new 11.4-inch Pivo Pro curved glass touchscreen, which is now placed higher and closer to the driver. Although not everyone is going to like the lack of physical controls, the new touchscreen system does have ‘virtual’ buttons that provide immediate access to frequently used items such as climate controls and audio volume. The carmaker says that around 80 percent of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen.

Subtle new interior detailing includes Moonlight Chrome trim on the centre console, air vents and steering wheel. The Range Rover Evoque also becomes the first vehicle in its class to offer Kvadrat wool blend fabric upholstery, which is billed as a luxurious, tactile and contemporary alternative to leather. On the engine front the P250 turbopetrol engine option falls away, at least from the initial range, so your entry point is the D200, 2.0-litre turbodiesel, which offers 147kW and 430Nm.