PRETORIA - Are you looking for a Range Rover with a bit more presence? Take a look at the new Range Rover Sport limited edition, which is fitted with a selection of options hand-picked by Land Rover South Africa to give the vehicle a more sinister appearance. It’s exclusive too, with just 24 set to be produced, at R1 992 500 apiece.

There’s no toying around with any ‘sensible’ engine options here, there’s just one motor available and it’s JLR’s 5-litre Supercharged V8 that produces 386kW at 6000rpm and 625Nm from 2500 revs. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and against the clock, the edition will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds, according to claims.

But what sets it apart from the other 5.0 SC models?

A key ingredient here is the exterior Black Pack, which includes a black bonnet and tailgate lettering, grille mesh and inner grille surround as well as a contrast black roof finishing blades on the fenders and bonnet vents. Land Rover has also included upsized 22-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black.