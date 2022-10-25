Refreshed Isuzu D-Max bakkie revealed abroad

Melbourne – The latest-generation Isuzu D-Max has only been on sale in South Africa for six months, as the locally-built model faced numerous pandemic-related delays, and certain overseas markets are already getting a refreshed model. What you see here is the 2023 model-year Isuzu D-Max for Australia, which receives various cosmetic updates inside and out, as well as functionality enhancements. It’s not clear when South Africa will receive any of these updates, but given how recently the current version was launched, it’s highly likely that Isuzu SA will hold off for a bit.

So what’s new for 2023? At the front end, the Isuzu D-Max gets a redesigned front grille, which now has a more three-dimensional design, and moving to the side, Isuzu has introduced new alloy wheel designs for the various models. The LED taillights have a new dark grey metallic trim. 2023 Isuzu D-Max (top) versus current model (bottom). The Aussie version also has three new exterior paint options, including Moonstone White Pearl, Granite Grey Metallic and Neptune Blue Mica. Not much has changed on the inside, but for the Australian market there is an updated selection of cloth and leather seat upholstery trims. Isuzu has made some functionality enhancements too. These include a new Tailgate Assist feature, following customer feedback that the tailgate felt heavy to open and close. The gas-strut-operated system allows for easy one-hand operation of the tailgate, Isuzu says.

The company has also simplified the towing process by automatically disabling Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert when a trailer is hitched. The engine range continues as before, with Isuzu offering the choice between 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre turbodiesel units, with 4x2 or 4x4 configurations. As mentioned, it is not known how many of the above-mentioned changes will eventually be applied to the South Africa range, but watch this space for any news emerging next year.

