Renault Espace reinvented as downsized three-row SUV

Paris - With a history stretching back to 1983, the Renault Espace was one of the pioneers of the large MPV space. But even this nameplate is succumbing to SUV fever, with the reveal of the latest generation model. It takes the form of a more compact seven-seat SUV, essentially a stretched version of the Tiguan-rivalling Austral, which has replaced the Kadjar in Europe.

This means the new Renault Espace, which traditionally competed with products like the Chrysler Voyager, is now similar in concept to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. Renault says its repositioning is in tune with the times to make it “better meet the needs of today’s customers.” Although it’s smaller than its MPV predecessors, allowing it to shed 215kg in the process, the new Espace is still the most spacious Renault on offer, and customers will get to choose between five-seat and seven-seat configurations, although judging by the pictures, the latter’s third row is likely best suited to children. Based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s new CMF-CD platform, the new Espace is available with four-wheel steering, and a hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine with an electric motor for a system output of 146kW.

Renault claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.6 litres per 100km for the new hybrid model, as well as a range of up to 1 100km between refuels. Renault hasn’t gone into too much detail on the cabin tech, but Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive promises a “unique multimedia experience” from the screen-centric cockpit, which combines a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.0” vertical infotainment system. As per it’s smaller sibling, the Espace is available with 32 advanced driver-assistance systems, allowing for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability.