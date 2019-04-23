Johannesburg - Renault’s Kwid has been given a spec boost, with extra safety and infotainment features making their way into the affordable crossover hatch. When it was first launched back in 2016, the Kwid was criticised for its lack of basic safety features, but now Renault South Africa has managed to source cars from the Indian factory with ABS brakes, this feature now being standard across the range, along with a seatbelt warning function.

As before, a driver’s airbag is standard but there is still no bag for the front seat passenger. Fitted with the single airbag, the Kwid achieved just one star for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test conducted in 2016.

Now with CarPlay and Android Auto

Renault has also updated the infotainment side of things, with the Dynamique models now receiving Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility through the standard 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, which also offers navigation.

You don’t get this system on the Authentique model, but this base derivative still comes with air conditioning, front electric windows and remote central locking.

Also standard across the range is a two-year service plan, one year’s insurance and a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty.

The powertrain remains unchanged, this being Renault’s normally aspirated 1-litre unit, which produces 50kW and 91Nm.

The ABS-equipped Kwid does come with a slight price increase, the range now starting just shy of 135 grand:

Renault Kwid pricing

1.0 Expression - R134 900

1.0 Dynamique - R144 900

1.0 Dynamique AMT - R154 900

1.0 Climber- R154 900

IOL Motoring



