Paris - Renault has given its Megane hatchback some mid-life mascara and a technological reboot in order to face up to the eighth-generation Golf.
Not much has changed from a design perspective, although there is a new front bumper as well as fresh LED headlights and taillights, which are now standard across the board, while Renault has also thrown three new exterior colours into the mix. What’s more, Renault is replacing the GT Line trim grade with the sportier RS Line package that brings various design enhancements inside and out, including a honeycomb lower grille, unique 17” and 18” wheel options as well as more supportive sports seats and alloy pedals.
Inside you’ll find a new 26cm digital instrument cluster and a redesigned climate interface, while the previous 17.8cm central touchscreen makes way for a 23.6cm unit that houses the new Renault Easy Link Connected multi-media system.
The refreshed Megane is offering level 2 autonomous driving too, in the form of its Highway and Traffic Jam system, which combines adaptive cruise control, auto Stop & Go and Lane Centering Assist.
More potent RS, new plug-in-hybrid