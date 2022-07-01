Renault Triber now available as a panel van

Johannesburg - The Renault Triber has become a popular option for those seeking an affordable seven-seater, and now the carmaker is expanding the line-up with a panel van derivative. Priced at R219 900, the Indian-built Renault Triber Express intends to lure small business owners with a spacious load bay, which has a 1500 litre capacity and 542kg payload. The load area is partitioned with wire mesh fencing to protect the two front occupants from any mishaps involving the cargo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Standard features include Renault’s R&Go radio with Bluetooth as well as USB and Aux ports, front power windows, rear park distance control, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. On the outside the Renault Triber Express is fitted with 14-inch covered steel wheels as well as LED daytime running lights, roof rails with a load capacity of 50kg and SUV-like skid plates. The vehicle also has a ground clearance of 182mm, which is higher than usual for a commercial van. Power comes from the familiar 1.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 52kW and 96Nm. Renault claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.5 litres per 100km.