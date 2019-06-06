Johannesburg - Renault has announced a facelifted Koleos for European markets, bringing new engines and gadgets as well as subtle styling enhancements. At this stage, however, ‘Koleos Phase 2’ is not in the planning for South Africa, although it’s worth noting that our Koleos - which was only recently launched - is sourced from Samsung in South Korea so there could be different plans for that version.

Nonetheless, the facelifted Koleos that you see on this page relies on subtle upgrades to distinguish it from its predecessor, including new two-tone alloy wheel options and a more prominent grille, while the Pure Vision LED headlights are now standard. You’ll also find new chrome trim and larger skid plates on both the front and rear ends of the car.

European customers get to choose between two new turbodiesel engines.

These come in the form of a 1.8-litre unit that produces 110kW and 340Nm, and a 2-litre that’s rated at 140kW and 380Nm. The 1.8 comes in front-wheel-drive only, while the 2.0 is all-wheel-driven, and both get CVT transmission as standard.

For the record, South African buyers only get a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol option, but buyers would surely appreciate one of the new diesels if it were ever possible for Renault SA to source them.

Smarter cabin

The 2019 Koleos cabin is smarter both in terms of appearance and technology.

While the basic design remains unchanged, it does get improved soft touch materials and revised satin chrome trim inserts, while rear passengers can now get more cosy thanks to a new two-stage reclining function for the back seats.

On the infotainment front, the R-Link 2 touchscreen system has been improved, with a full-screen function now offered for Apple CarPlay.

As for driver assist gadgets, adaptive cruise control is standard in Euro markets, while the emergency auto-braking system has been improved with a new pedestrian detection function.

