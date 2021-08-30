Renault’s Mobilize Limo is a subscription-only electric crossover

PARIS - Subscription-based motoring is something we’re going to see even more of in the future, and in some cases you won’t even be able to buy the car you want. This is certainly the case with the Mobilize Limo, which was born from a joint venture between Renault and Jiangling Motors. Designed specifically for ride hailing services as well as private hire and fleet use, the battery-powered Mobilize Limo will be available exclusively via subscription service. Casual drivers will have access to a pay-as-you-drive solution, while Mobilize packages will also include services such as manufacturer-backed warranties, maintenance, insurance, and charging solutions.

The vehicle was designed around service industry requirements, and features an ergonomically enhanced driver’s seat to keep professional drivers comfortable on their shifts. The vehicle is also fitted with a refrigerated storage compartment, situated between the front seats, and rear occupants also get two USB ports as well as volume control knobs and reading lights. Thanks to a 2.75 metre wheelbase, the vehicle is able to offer an impressive 288mm of kneeroom. A Limo app specifically for drivers provides all the car’s information and can be used to remotely access the car’s location and certain features, such as locking/unlocking the doors, setting the climate and scheduling charging times. High-end features come in the form of flush door handles that pop out when the car is unlocked, and the seats are finished in satin-finish imitation leather upholstery. There’s also a full suite of driver assistance features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Around View Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.