Renault’s Mobilize Limo is a subscription-only electric crossover
Share this article:
PARIS - Subscription-based motoring is something we’re going to see even more of in the future, and in some cases you won’t even be able to buy the car you want.
This is certainly the case with the Mobilize Limo, which was born from a joint venture between Renault and Jiangling Motors. Designed specifically for ride hailing services as well as private hire and fleet use, the battery-powered Mobilize Limo will be available exclusively via subscription service. Casual drivers will have access to a pay-as-you-drive solution, while Mobilize packages will also include services such as manufacturer-backed warranties, maintenance, insurance, and charging solutions.
The vehicle was designed around service industry requirements, and features an ergonomically enhanced driver’s seat to keep professional drivers comfortable on their shifts. The vehicle is also fitted with a refrigerated storage compartment, situated between the front seats, and rear occupants also get two USB ports as well as volume control knobs and reading lights. Thanks to a 2.75 metre wheelbase, the vehicle is able to offer an impressive 288mm of kneeroom.
A Limo app specifically for drivers provides all the car’s information and can be used to remotely access the car’s location and certain features, such as locking/unlocking the doors, setting the climate and scheduling charging times.
High-end features come in the form of flush door handles that pop out when the car is unlocked, and the seats are finished in satin-finish imitation leather upholstery. There’s also a full suite of driver assistance features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Around View Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
The Mobilize Limo is powered by an electric motor that produces 110kW and 220Nm, which gets it from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds, although the top speed is limited to 140km/h. The vehicle’s 60kWh lithium-ion battery offers a range of 448km (subject to WLTP certification) between charges.
“Throughout Europe, the ride-hailing market (taxis and private hire) is booming, set to grow from €28 billion (R481bn) today, to €50 billion (R860bn) by 2030,” Mobilize said. “It is also a market that will experience a fast and widespread increase in electrification, with electric models soon becoming essential for those wishing to access city centres facing traffic restrictions such as the low emissions zones (LEZ) that are being introduced across the continent.
“Mobilize Limo is therefore the ideal solution for drivers looking for premium emissions-free vehicles that are cheap to run.”