Renault’s new Megane eVision electric concept will become a reality in 2021

PARIS - Renault says it is reinventing the compact hatchback with the new Megane eVision concept, which is set to spawn a fully-electric production model in 2021.

But will it replace the Megane as we know it? While the new EV model is likely to run alongside the conventional petrol-powered Megane hatch for quite some time, the writing is on the wall that this is how Renault envisions the future of its Megane nameplate.

Renault says the new model will be its first to ride on its new modular CMF-EV modular platform for dedicated electric vehicles, and this architecture is also set to underpin the upcoming Nissan Ariya SUV.

While Renault describes it as a reimagined hatchback, the eVision concept’s butch styling clearly shows some SUV inspiration, which is a smart move as that’s what people want these days.

Although it’s technically a concept car, Renault says that the production version will be fairly similar, and we expect the same to apply to the technical bits. To that end, the eVision is powered through the front wheels by a 160kW, 300Nm wound-rotor electric motor, and the company is claiming a 0-100km/h time of under eight seconds. While the Renault is not exactly a Tesla chaser in this guise, we can’t help but envision a far more powerful twin-motor version emerging at some point in the future to lead the RS badge into an electrified future. But that’s purely speculation, for now.