MUNICH, GERMANY - Having survived some intensive ‘teasing’, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now out in the open and ready to do battle with the Audi A3 Sedan and Mercedes-Benz CLA.
Just like the latter, as well as its larger 8 Series Gran Coupe cousin for that matter, the 2 Series GC is a coupe-inspired four-door, and even has frameless windows to drive the message home, along with its low-slung stance and sloping rear window.
Unlike the actual 2 Series Coupe, the Gran Coupe is based on BMW’s ULK front-wheel-drive platform, as per the new 1 Series with which it shares a 2670mm wheelbase. However, it is much longer and slightly lower than the hatch, the GC’s length of 4526mm slotting it neatly between that and the 3 Series sedan. In spite of its sporty persona, the GC still boasts a relatively decent luggage capacity of 430 litres.
Topping the line-up is an M235i xDrive model, featuring BMW’s most powerful four-cylinder engine, which produces 225kW between 5000 and 6250rpm and 450Nm from 1750 to 4500rpm. Featuring launch control, the M235i will run from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250km/h.
Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive AWD system, and its corner carving ability is bolstered by a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential.