Revealed: Kia’s all-electric EV6 ushers in a new design direction

SEOUL - Following hot on the heels of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric car that was revealed last month, Kia has pulled the covers off its EV6.

Not only is the EV6 Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle, sharing the E-GMP platform with its aforementioned Hyundai cousin, but the vehicle also ushers in a new design direction for the Korean brand.

“EV6 was designed under the brand’s new design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity”, Kia says. This design philosophy will inform the design of all future Kia models.

On the inside, the EV6 promises a spacious environment, thanks to it being built around a platform that’s dedicated to battery cars - in which the batteries are built into the chassis.

Taking pride of place in the cabin is a seamless high-tech curved high-definition audio visual and navigation screen. Kia says the width of the screen creates an “immersive” experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered and soothing driving experience.