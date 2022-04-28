Revised, SA-bound Toyota GR Supra revealed with manual gearbox option

The good news, for those few who like to change gears themselves, is that the manual version has been confirmed for South African introduction later in 2022, as Double Apex previously reported.

Tokyo - The long-awaited manual version of the BMW-based Toyota GR Supra has finally been revealed, as part of a revised line-up that includes numerous subtle tweaks.

The newly available manual gearbox is available with the familiar turbocharged six-cylinder engine, which produces 285kW. The new manual transmission comes with an iMT system that matches the engine speed to the driver’s clutch and shift operations, and it automatically blips the throttle when shifting.

The updated Toyota Supra range also benefits from improved steering and suspension. Shock absorber damping characteristics have been modified for improved roll balance and ride comfort, while modified stabiliser bushings aim to improve initial steering response. Furthermore, the chassis control systems (such as the AVS and Vehicle Stability Control) have been tweaked for improved controllability at the limits of adhesion.

Those purchasing the RZ trim can also look forward to newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels in Premium Titanium Dark Silver. The Toyota Supra is also being offered with new exterior colours, including Dawn Blue Metallic, Volcanic Ash Gray Metallic and, on a limited number of RZ models, Avalanche White Metallic.