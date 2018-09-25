Irvine, California - Ferris Rezvani calls this an Xtreme Utility Vehicle, and for once that’s not so much marketing hype as an accurate description. It’s based on the Rezvani Tank military transport, minus the bulletproofing, but with a luxury interior and a host of serious off-roading options. However, what makes the new, street-legal Tank X seriously extreme is what’s under the bonnet - a 6.2-litre supercharged Dodge Hellcat Hemi V8, rated in this application at 520kW and a monumental 965Nm.

Rezvani doesn’t quote any performance figures but with that much muscle, even this two-ton monster (4980mm long, 2135mm wide and 2110mm high) is going to see off almost anything this side of a supercar - especially off-road. That’s because Rezvani lays more emphasis on the Tank X’s cross-country prowess, offering not one but two off-road performance packages.

The optional Off-Road Package includes a 150mm lift (taking the overall height to 2260mm - better check the clearance on your garage door), long-travel 63mm diameter Fox remote reservoir dampers, and a Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with electronic locking hubs, rolling on 37 x 12 inch off-road tyres over 406mm disc brakes with R1 Concepts eight-piston callipers.

Not rugged enough? Then opt for the Off-Road Extreme Package with the same 150mm lift, but which adds 63mm Fox internal bypass dampers with dynamic stability control and a Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with pneumatic locking hubs and an air compressor, and rolls on 37 x 13.5 all-terrain rubber.

The luxurious cabin is offered with (optional) hand-stitched red leather trim and suede leather headliner, while a standard-fit head up display and 20cm centre-stack display provide access to Google maps and a suite of on-and off-road driving and navigation apps. More options include thermal night vision by Flir Systems, and side steps that extend automatically when the doors are opened.

Each Tank X is built to order, with prices starting from $259 000 (R3.72 million) ex works in Irvine, California.