SA-bound 2021 Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport gain new engine, upgraded tech

PRETORIA - Land Rover’s compact SUV contenders, the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, are set to receive some engine and technology upgrades as well as new special editions, and JLR South Africa has confirmed that the newcomers are expected to hit local shores in early 2021.

Those who prefer diesel will have a brawnier engine option for 2021 in the form of a new 147kW Ingenium unit (badged D200), which replaces the previous D180. Those wanting petrol power can still opt for the 2-litre turbocharged P200 motor that continues to produce 183kW.

While there are no design changes to speak of on the outside, the cabins in both vehicles have been upgraded with the introduction of the new-generation Pivi infotainment systems, which feature a separate data plan that enables drivers to experience all the latest apps, maps and vehicle features, with over-the-air updates. Furthermore, Spotify is now directly integrated into the infotainment menu and the Bluetooth system now allows two phones to connect at the same time.

The system is available as either standard Pivi or the more advanced Pivi Pro with satnav, from S-specification upwards. A new-generation Activity Key is also available, allowing customers to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle, just by being nearby. The wearable key, which also doubles as a watch, is both water-resistant and shock-proof, according to Land Rover.

The Discovery Sport also receives new driver assist features in the form of a Rear Collision Monitor and 3D Surround Camera. As before, the vehicles are also available with the advanced ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight digital Rear View Mirror systems.