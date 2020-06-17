SA-bound Range Rover Fifty edition was inspired by the 1970 original

Pretoria - When the first-generation Range Rover first hit the scene back in 1970, the idea of a luxury SUV was practically unheard of.

Given that it’s been exactly 50 years since the original ‘Chelsea Tractor’ brought some mud into the upmarket suburbs of the world, Land Rover is celebrating with a special edition called the Range Rover Fifty.

In honour of its birth year, only 1970 of these special Rangies will be produced, and they’re all based on the luxuriously appointed Autobiography model, while adding some unique styling features to the package. This includes unique 22-inch wheels as well as a ‘Fifty’ badging script created personally by Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern OBE. The badge will appear on the exterior of the SUV and throughout the interior, on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

Land Rover will be offering four exterior colours in the form of Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black, but if you really want to stand out you’ll need to sign up for of the Heritage colours (Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White), which the SVO bespoke division will offer in “extremely limited numbers”.

Buyers will also get to choose between standard and long wheelbase body formats and a range of powertrain options will be available in the edition, including petrol and diesel units and the P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain.