Johannesburg - Porsche’s all-new 911 was only revealed earlier this week, but Porsche South Africa has already listed local pricing for the two derivatives that have been announced thus far. According to the Porsche SA website , prices start at R1 708 000 for the Carrera S and R1 797 000 for the Carrera 4S, assuming you’re satisfied with a three-year Drive Plan, but you’ll have to add another R50 000 to those figures if you want the five-year plan.

The new Carrera S comes at a premium of R136 000 over the previous version, while the 4S costs R100 000 more than its predecessor.

Both are expected to reach local showrooms around the middle of 2019.

While the prices have moved up a notch, the newcomers do come with a more powerful engine as well as a more modern, and highly ‘digitised’ cabin.

The 2981cc turbocharged flat-six engine in the Carrera S and 4S has undergone numerous enhancements, including an improved injection system, and now produces 331kW at 6500rpm and 530Nm at 2300-5000 (up from 309kW and 500Nm).

0-100km/h takes just 3.7 seconds for the Carrera S (or 3.5 seconds when fitted with the Sport Chrono Package), and 3.6s (3.4s) in the case of the all-wheel-drive 4S, with respective top speeds of 308km/h and 306km/h, according to Porsche.

The engine is mated to a new eight-speed 'PDK' dual-clutch automated gearbox.

Inside you’ll find a new 27.6cm touchscreen command centre, which comes with some nifty new features, including the ‘Porsche Road Trip’ app, which can recommend scenic viewpoints along the way, and there’s a new Porsche 360+ ‘personal lifestyle assistant’.

Itching to play with the configurator already? You can do that right here .

IOL Motoring



