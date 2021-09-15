SA PRICING: Facelifted Fiat Tipo is here to rival Polo, Ballade

JOHANNESBURG - The previous Fiat Tipo offered good value for money but buyers never warmed to it in large numbers, which is why it’s still a very rare sight on our roads. Nonetheless, Fiat is taking another crack at it with the facelifted model that you see here. Priced between R299 900 and R449 900, the Fiat Tipo hatch and sedan range will go up against rivals like the Honda Fit and Ballade. The Volkswagen Polo is also a popular contender in this space, although it’s worth noting that the Tipo is closer to the VW Golf in overall size.

So what’s new for 2021? For starters, the Fiat Tipo gets a more elegant look, thanks to a new grille with Fiat block lettering as well as a redesigned bumper and fresh headlights, while higher-spec models now feature full LED lighting both front and rear. Rounding it off is a selection of new look 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, some featuring a diamond finish. Inside you’ll find revised upholsteries, a redesigned steering wheel as well as a new 3.5-inch configurable TFT digital display in the instrument cluster. Buyers can also look forward to a new 5-inch UConnect audio system. This system can pair two phones via Bluetooth at the same time, while rear seat occupants get a USB port.

Safety specification has been beefed up with the addition of ESP stability control and tyre pressure monitoring across the board. Three new flavours The 2021 Fiat Tipo also ushers in new specification grades, namely Tipo, City Life and Life.

The Tipo base model (sedan only) ships with manual air conditioning, height adjustable driver’s seat, front electric windows, Bluetooth audio system with steering controls and 15-inch steel rims with plastic wheel covers. The City Life adds 16-inch alloys, front fog lights, automatic climate control, satnav, reverse camera, cruise control, electric mirrors, remote central locking and a leather-covered steering wheel. The Life flagship spec grade (hatch only) comes with 17-inch alloys, auto headlights and wipers, electrochromatic rear view mirror and push-button start.

What’s under the bonnet? Depending on the model grade chosen, buyers can choose between two normally aspirated petrol engines. The 1.4-litre unit, with 70kW and 127Nm, is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.6-litre motor, good for 81kW and 152Nm, is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. All models are sold with a five-year/100 000km warranty and three-year/100 000km service plan.

2021 Fiat Tipo prices Sedan: 1.4L Tipo manual - R299 900

1.4L City Life manual - R369 900 1.6L City Life auto - R429 900 Hatch:

1.4L City Life manual - R369 900 1.4L Life manual - R399 900 1.6L City life auto - R419 900