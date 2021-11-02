SA PRICING: Land Rover Defender V8 performance flagship lands in SA
Johannesburg - This here, folks, is the fastest Defender production model ever and it’s now available in South Africa, at a premium. According to JLR SA, the Land Rover Defender V8 starts at R2 359 300 for the ‘90’ short-wheelbase variant, while the five-door ‘110’ is priced from R2 432 900.
Under the bonnet you’ll find a version of the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, in this case tuned to 386kW and 625Nm, which is sufficient for a 5.2 second 0-100km/h sprint in the case of the Defender 90, JLR says, while the Defender 100 takes 5.4s. But be sure to budget for fuel, as the claimed combined fuel consumption figure amounts to 14.9 litres per 100km.
There is more to the new Land Rover Defender V8 than just a powerful eight-cylinder engine. The performance flagship boasts unique suspension tuning, with bespoke spring and damper rates that aim to make it more agile. It also comes with a unique Electronic Active Rear Differential with Yaw Controller, while the Terrain Response 2 system has a model-specific Dynamic mode.
Visually you’ll tell the Land Rover Defender V8 apart by its beefy 22-inch alloy wheels and quad tail pipes, while the Carpathian Edition is distinguished further by its Xenon Blue brake calipers, Carpathian Grey exterior colour with contrasting black roof and bonnet, and semi-matte Satin Protective Finish.
Inside the Defender V8 you’ll find an Ebony colour scheme, with seat upholstery that pairs Windsor leather with Dinamica suedecloth.
Standard features include a Meridian Surround Sound System, Head-up Display, three-zone automatic climate control, sliding panoramic roof, 360-degree parking aid, ClearSight digital rear view mirror, Activity Key, Interactive Driver Display and much, much more.
Prices include a five-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan.
Land Rover Defender V8 prices
Defender 90 V8 - R2 359 300
Defender 110 V8 - R2 432 900
Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition - R2 454 700
Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition - R2 528 300