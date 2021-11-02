SA PRICING: Land Rover Defender V8 performance flagship lands in SA

Johannesburg - This here, folks, is the fastest Defender production model ever and it’s now available in South Africa, at a premium. According to JLR SA, the Land Rover Defender V8 starts at R2 359 300 for the ‘90’ short-wheelbase variant, while the five-door ‘110’ is priced from R2 432 900.

Under the bonnet you’ll find a version of the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, in this case tuned to 386kW and 625Nm, which is sufficient for a 5.2 second 0-100km/h sprint in the case of the Defender 90, JLR says, while the Defender 100 takes 5.4s. But be sure to budget for fuel, as the claimed combined fuel consumption figure amounts to 14.9 litres per 100km.