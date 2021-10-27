SA PRICING: New Citroen C3 Aircross gets a bolder look for 2022

Johannesburg - The current-generation Citroen C3 Aircross, which first hit SA streets when the French brand made its comeback in 2019, was most certainly a quirky option. But now there’s an updated model on the way and it has a somewhat ‘angrier’ look to it. As before, Citroen is offering two trim grades in the form of a 1.2T Feel, priced at R399 900, and 1.2T Shine, at R424 900. Both models retain the familiar ‘Puretech’ 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 81kW and 205Nm. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard.

So what’s new? The front end of the upgraded Citroen C3 Aircross is distinguished by a new ‘double decker’ headlight design and a redesigned mesh grille that extends across the bumper. The back and sides retain their familiar look, but Citroen has added some flavour with fresh 16-inch wheel designs - in diamond cut or black - and five new exterior colours, which are: Pepper Red, Voltiac Blue, Polar White, Artense Grey and Platinum Grey. Buyers can choose between two roof colours (white or black) and there’s also a new Colour Pack, which includes coloured inserts on the door mirrors, front skid plate and quarter-light. Inside the facelifted Citroen C3 you’ll find a new centre console featuring a large storage space at the rear that can be accessed by both the front and rear passengers, and closed with a sliding shutter.