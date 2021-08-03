SA pricing: New Mercedes C-Class comes at a premium over rivals

The first units of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class rolled off the local East London assembly line back in June already, bound for both export markets and local showrooms. On that note, the redesigned C-Class is set to go on sale in South Africa in the coming months, but Mercedes-Benz has already published pricing for the new sedan on its website.

The initial pair of models have appeared on the local configurator, with the C200 petrol variant priced from R856 080 and the C220d starting at R911 740. This, of course, excludes options, which we’ll get to shortly. This represents a significant premium over its natural rivals, with the BMW 320i starting at R731 762 and the 320d from R774 816, while Audi charges R705 500 for its A4 40 TFSI in base form.

The new C-Class models are at least more powerful than the aforementioned rivals, and they also come with a 48V mild-hybrid system with integrated starter-generator and an overboost of 15kW and 200Nm. The C200 petrol model is powered by a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 150 kW and 300 Nm, while the C220d gets a 2-litre turbodiesel that’s good for 147 kW and 400 Nm. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. For comparison sake the BMWs produce 135 kW (320i) and 140 kW (320d) and the Audi 40 TFSI pushes 140 kW.

Mercedes-Benz has not released a comprehensive list of standard equipment, but the configurator does mention items like dual-zone climate control, high-resolution portrait orientated infotainment system, artico man-made leather seat upholstery, multi-function sports steering wheel, electric front seat adjustment and 18-inch wheels as standard.