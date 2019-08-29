Stuttgart - Porsche’s Macan Turbo is making a comeback in facelifted form, and it follows the modern trend of downsized capacity and upsized potency. The extensively reworked flagship model is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine and with 324kW on tap - it’s a good 10 percent more powerful than its predecessor - while maximum torque is listed at 550Nm, between 1800 and 5600 revs.

Getting to 100km/h takes a mere 4.3 seconds, according to Porsche, which is 0.3s quicker than before, while the top speed is quoted at 270km/h.

The Macan Turbo should also come to a stop faster, thanks to a new Porsche Surface Coated Brake system, which is fitted as standard. Featuring tungsten carbide coating on the discs, the new braking system is claimed to provide faster response and less wear, while producing up to 90 percent less brake dust.

The V6 engine is paired with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive system, and customers can opt for a revised air suspension system with height adjustment as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and ceramic composite brakes.

Setting the Turbo apart visually is a model-specific front apron, side skirts, double-wing roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin is spiced up with brushed aluminium trim, Alcantara roof lining, 18-way-adjustable sports seats and a Bose Surround Sound System housed within the 27.6cm touchscreen infotainment system.

Options include a ‘traffic jam assistant’ that allows semi-autonomous driving up to 60km/h (including steering assistance), as well as a heated windscreen, ioniser and inductive phone charging.

The Macan Turbo is available to order in South Africa from now, with the first deliveries expected to take place in the fourth quarter of this year.

Expect to part with R1.6-million, which includes a three-year/100 000km Driveplan.

Oh, and the Macan Turbo has also made its debut in Forza Horizon - check it out in the video above.

IOL Motoring



