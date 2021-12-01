SA’s cheapest auto double cab launched, as Mahindra Pik Up range expands

Pretoria - The Mahindra Pik Up S6 range has been expanded to include four new automatic models. The cheapest of these retails at R378 999, making it the country’s least expensive auto double cab bakkie. As a reminder, S6 is the entry-level designation for Mahindra Pik Up double cab models, with higher-specced variants carrying the S10 and S11 designations.

The S6 automatic range will be available in standard and Karoo spec grades, as well as in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. The new six-speed automatic gearbox was developed in conjunction with Aisin. It is paired with the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which produces 103kW at 3750rpm and 320Nm from 1500rpm. Mahindra claims a fuel consumption figure of 9.3 litres per 100km for the auto models. “Since launching the S11 Automatic and S11 Automatic Karoo models, the demand for our new automatic transmission has far outstripped supply,” said Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta.

“We are proud to have been able to add the same gearbox to the S6 range to not only alleviate some of the pent-up demand but to extend this lifestyle-friendly transmission to a greater number of buyers.” Although it is an entry model, the Mahindra Pik Up S6 still comes with manual air conditioning, an audio system with USB and aux ports, cruise control, central locking as well as electric windows and mirrors. Karoo models gain alloy wheels as well as a nudge bar, rear styling bar and tonneau cover. Standard safety features include dual front airbags and ESP stability control.

Mahindra Pik Up Double Cab pricing 2.2 mHawk 4x2 S6 standard - R339 999 2.2 mHawk 4x2 S6 Karoo - R355 499

2.2 mHawk 4x2 S10 Standard - R371 999 2.2 mHawk 4x4 S6 Standard - R373 499 2.2 mHawk 4x2 S6 AT Standard - R378 999

2.2 mHawk 4x2 S10 Karoo - R381 999 2.2 mHawk 4x4 S6 Karoo - R385 499 2.2 mHawk 4x2 S6 AT Karoo - R394 999

2.2 mHawk 4x2 S11 AT Standard - R400 999 2.2 mHawk 4x4 S10 Standard - R406 999 2.2 mHawk 4x4 S6 AT Standard - R412 499

2.2 mHawk 4x4 S10 Karoo - R412 999 2.2 mHawk 4x2 S11 Karoo AT - R421 999 2.2 mHawk 4x4 S6 AT Karoo - R424 999