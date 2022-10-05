Smooth, luxurious new Range Rover Sport arrives in South Africa

Johannesburg: Hot on the heels of the new Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover SA has lifted the sheets off the new Range Rover Sport, which goes on sale later this month. With prices ranging from R2 002 200 to R3 011 600 (see full list below) there’s one for all needs, if you’re shopping in that bracket.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new Range Rover Sport takes many of its design cues from its larger sibling, with stunning lines and not a sharp edge in sight, allowing it to deliver a drag coefficient of 0.29. Flush glazing and door handles, a hidden waist-rail finisher and laser-welded roof enhance the impressive look of the vehicle. There’s also no mistaking it for being part of the Rangy family. with short overhangs, impressive front-end and steeply raked front and back end.

The rear incorporates a large tailgate and, for the first time, surface LED technology with uninterrupted LED light graphics has been introduced. The rear is also dominated with the longest spoiler fitted to a Range Rover. Luxury has always been Range Rover’s trademark and the interior borders on exquisite. Sustainable materials include tactile and lightweight Ultrafabrics premium textiles finished in Duo Tone colourways, with optional unique textile that extends to the dashboard and door detailing. There are also Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

Story continues below Advertisement

Detailed Moonlight Chrome finishes and integrated Meridian speakers hidden behind the textile of the rear doors add to the premium aesthetics of the interior. As we’ve become accustomed with Range Rover, there are several powertrain options including an extended range Electric Hybrid, six cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel and a V8 Twin Turbo. In 2024 a fully electric model will be available. The P510e Electric Hybrid combines Land Rover’s 3.0-litre six cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, providing a total output of 375kW.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the real world, that should provide an electric range of 88km and, on long trips, Land Rover says the plug-in hybrid powertrain should have a combined range of 740km. The Twin Turbo V8 is good for 390kW and 750NM and will get you to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, using Dynamic Launch. The other options are a P400 mild hybrid straight six Ingenium petrol engine and a six-cylinder D350 oil burner.

They’re all connected to an eight speed ZF automatic transmission with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. As you would expect, it’s loaded with technology thanks to Land Rover’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) that supports an ecosystem of connected technologies, including software over the air updates. The Pivi Pro infotainment system features a high-resolution 13.1-inch curved touch screen and is complemented by a 13.7-inch interactive configurable driver display.

Safety is taken care of with the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. All models are fitted with Emergency Braking, 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View, Manoeuvring Lights, Driver Condition Monitor and Lane Keep Assist. As befits a Range Rover, the offroading DNA remains. Land Rover claims the Sport is the most capable version of their its luxury performance SUV, with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and the latest all-terrain innovations and technology including a new feature called Adaptive Offroad Cruise Control that allows the driver to select from four settings.

The Terrain Response 2 automatically detects the surface and terrain and adapts the chassis and wheels to best deal with the challenge and informs and prompts the driver via the Pivi Pro touch screen. A long way off the original short stick low range and manual diff lock. The Range Rover Sport comes with a five-year/100 000km Land Rover Care Warranty and Maintenance Plans.

Range Rover Sport Pricing (October 2022) D350 Dynamic S - R2 001 200 D350 Dynamic SE - R2 062 100

D350 Dynamic HSE - R2 189 200 D350 Autobiography - R2 252 300 D350 First Edition - R2 281 700

P400 Dynamic S - R2 001 200 P400 Dynamic SE - R2 062 100 P510e Autobiography - R2 777 000