Honouring Peugeot’s past and future, the e-Legend concept car has retro styling inspired by the iconic Peugeot 504 coupe, yet it tackles tomorrow’s trends with fully autonomous driving capability and enticing battery-powered performance.
Excuse the repeat, but this one's definitely worth a second look.
More than just a swanky lounge on wheels, Renault’s EZ-Ultimo concept sets the stage for upscale ride-hailing. Picture: Benoit Tessier / Reuters.
BMW’s all-new, larger and lighter 3 Series packs the latest interior tech, including a new ‘Personal Assistant’ voice control system. Picture: Benoit Tessier / Reuters.
The 911 Speedster Concept, which is powered by a 373kW normally aspirated version of Porsche’s straight six, is set to go into limited production in 2019. Picture: Benoit Tessier / Reuters.
The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow concept, which pays homage to the successful W 125 from 1937, made its motor show debut in Paris. Picture: Regis Duvignau / Reuters.
Mercedes chairman Dieter Zetsche presents the all-electric EQC crossover, which is set to arrive in South Africa in 2020.
The minimalistic Smart Forease concept car was designed to place its driver in the open air, surrounded by the hustle and bustle of the city. Picture: Mercedes-Benz.
Sporting a 225kW/400Nm version of Merc’s 2-litre turbopetrol, the A35 is intended as a more affordable entry into AMG ownership. It is currently under consideration for South Africa, although they'd be mad not to bring it. Picture: Newspress UK.
Kia's new Proceed is a wagon with a sleek tail.
VinFast, which is Vietnam’s first volume car manufacturer, revealed its Lux A2.0 sedan (shown) and Lux SA2.0 SUV at the show. Both are powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine. Picture: Newspress UK.
Ferrari’s Monza SP1 (one-seat) and SP2 (two-seat) supercars will cost 1.6 million euros (R26 million) each, and just 499 lucky customers will get to buy one, but invite only. Picture: Newspress UK.
The new-generation GLE brings Merc’s mid-sized SUV effort up to date with MBUX ‘artificial intelligence’ cabin tech and trick new suspension adapted from the S-Class. Picture: Mercedes-Benz.
The smoother-looking third-gen Mercedes-Benz B-Class, sporting cabin tech from the latest A-Class, is due in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018. Picture: Mercedes-Benz.
GAC continued China’s march towards the mainstream with its new GS5 SUV, which made its debut at the show. Picture: Benoit Tessier / Reuters.
Paris - With numerous manufacturers missing in action in what is seen by many as the gradual demise of the traditional auto show, this year’s Paris Motor Show lacked some of the excitement and all-round buzz that we’ve seen in previous years.

Yet those companies that did show off their latest and greatest went all out with a variety of new models, futuristic concepts and an overall eye on a highly digitised, electrified future.

BMW waited until the show to reveal its all-new 3 Series sedan, while Mercedes-Benz showed off its new-generation B-Class for the first time. This follows hot on the heels of the all-new Mercedes GLE and A35 AMG, which were also on display.

But it was the French that dominated the concept car scene, Peugeot with its utterly gorgeous eLegend show car and Renault with its quirky on-demand lounge on wheels Otherwise known as the EZ-Ultimo.

