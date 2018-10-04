Paris - With numerous manufacturers missing in action in what is seen by many as the gradual demise of the traditional auto show, this year’s Paris Motor Show lacked some of the excitement and all-round buzz that we’ve seen in previous years. Yet those companies that did show off their latest and greatest went all out with a variety of new models, futuristic concepts and an overall eye on a highly digitised, electrified future.

BMW waited until the show to reveal its all-new 3 Series sedan , while Mercedes-Benz showed off its new-generation B-Class for the first time. This follows hot on the heels of the all-new Mercedes GLE and A35 AMG , which were also on display.

But it was the French that dominated the concept car scene, Peugeot with its utterly gorgeous eLegend show car and Renault with its quirky on-demand lounge on wheels Otherwise known as the EZ-Ultimo.

IOL Motoring



