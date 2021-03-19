Striking new Lexus IS sedan in SA soon, with a steep price tag

JOHANNESBURG - The new-generation Lexus IS, and latest attempt to take on the BMW 3 Series, is set to hit South African showrooms soon sporting a striking new design, modernised cabin tech and a hybrid powertrain.

Whereas previous IS generations were available with six-cylinder power, the only powertrain offered in the new line-up is a hybrid, which pairs a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine to an electric motor for a system output of 164kW. This, says Lexus, is enough to enable an 8.7 second 0-100km/h sprint, but there will no doubt be potential buyers hoping for more in the way of performance, particularly at the prices Lexus is charging for the new IS...

Customers will be able to pre-order their IS from the first week of April, with Lexus offering a choice of three derivatives - an IS 300h EX priced at R841 300, an SE version for R899 800 and an F-Sport for R916 300.

That is a significant premium over its rivals from Germany, and the new Lexus could be a hard sell against BMW’s 330i, which offers 190kW of power at R776 876, and the 150kW Mercedes C200 that retails from R757 200. However, these rivals don’t offer hybrid drivetrains, which will give the Lexus a unique selling point among those buyers seeking to lower their carbon footprint.

Dynamically, however, the IS does at least remain at the sharp end of the game with a rear-wheel drive layout as well as improved body rigidity and “substantial” chassis changes that include a 45mm-wider front and 50mm-wider rear track.