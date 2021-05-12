Striking Subaru XV goes on sale in South Africa (prices and specs inside)

JOHANNESBURG - Subaru Southern Africa’s award-winning 2021 XV is now available in South Africa, sporting refreshed looks and even more technology.

The updated Subaru XV crossover features an updated lower grille design with added contours around the fog lamps and bumper trim elements. Added to the athletic stance, new 17- and 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels bring a sense of energy and adventure to the compact SUV highlighting its modern yet rugged nature.

2021 Subaru XV crossover has just gone on sale in South Africa

The XV’s fresh design and class-leading 220mm of ground clearance ensures it is equally capable and at home whether on a slippery adventure trail or a busy city street. An update to the colour palette means that Sunshine Orange now makes way for a new Plasma Yellow Pearl and the old Quartz Blue Pearl is replaced by Horizon Blue Pearl.

Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) has also found its way into the small SUV. Activated from buttons on the steering wheel, the driving mode selector ensures the best possible engine and transmission behaviour, offering a choice of comfortable and frugal efficiency in ‘I’ mode or a sportier drive in ‘S’ mode.

Also making its debut on the Subaru XV for advanced levels of safety and convenience is the Front View Monitor.

With a camera integrated into the grille this displays a quality view of the front of the car to assist with moving in tight spaces and to avoid obstacles, which makes application even more useful in off-road situations. This forms part of Subaru’s Vision Assist suite of technologies which also include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM); Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB); Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The Subaru XV remains a comprehensively specced vehicle in South Africa with sunroof, X-Mode, 20cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice-command, 4 x USB ports and the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist technology. New on the MY2021 models is a memory seat function for the driver.

The new XV also sports revised suspension and spring rates for improved steering response and a more comfortable drive. The XV range remains powered by the direct injection 2.0-litre Boxer engine delivering 115kW at 6000rpm and 196Nm of torque at 4200rpm. This engine is mated to a Lineartronic CVT that also allows for a 7-speed manual mode accessed from the shift paddles behind the steering wheel.

Nteo Nkoli, marketing lead of Subaru Southern Africa, says: “These updates to the XV compact SUV enhance what was already a highly competent vehicle. Now safer, more comfortable and with added tech and colours, the XV truly embodies the themes of fun and adventure.”

2021 Subaru XV Pricing remains unchanged:

Subaru XV 2.0i CVT - R445 000

Subaru XV 2.0i-S ES - R509 000

All Subaru XV models are sold with a 3-year/75 000km Maintenance Plan as well as the 5-year/150 000km Warranty.

