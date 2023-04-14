Suzuki Eeco: sub-R200 000 panel van launched in SA, and it’s already doing noble work

By Colin Windell Suzuki is big on small and the new Eeco Panel Van epitomises this – the little van packing a large 615-kilogram load space into a two-seater transporter powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Aimed primarily at last-mile deliveries, the event industry, bands, florists, chemists and any other urban freight service, the Eeco has a large rear single-door opening as well as sliding doors on either side to facilitate loading and unloading in any position or space. The cargo box itself is 1 620 mm long by 1 300 mm wide and 1 070 mm tall with no intrusion from the wheel arches – in fact, the whole vehicle construction is quite ingenious with a good portion of the engine and the battery located beneath the front passenger seat. The full length of the Eeco is 3 673 mm and it is 1 475 mm wide riding on a wheelbase of 2 350 mm and 13-inch wheels and tyres.

It is undeniably cute and, any comparisons to a Dinky toy aside, well packaged enough to invite a round trip. This would be an 800-kilometre round trip into the Free State and the foothills of the Drakensberg to deliver desks, chairs and reflective beanies to three rural schools in the foothills of the Drakensberg as part of Suzuki South Africa’s ongoing commitment to the Rally to Read project – the relevant reading material for the school libraries having the delivered on a previous journey. While not suited to a couple of front row forwards, the cabin space is enough for two reasonable adults to sit quite comfortably – the seats themselves not “el cheapo” and sans padding; as our behinds found out on the long route and hours in the vehicle.

Importantly, the Eeco comes standard with dual front crash bags, anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, and manual air-conditioning. It is factory-fitted with the wiring for a radio and it has a 12-volt power socket. While by no means fully laden our vehicle eased out into the traffic, attracting more than a few cursory glances as we encouraged the 1.2-litre engine to offer up all of its 59kW and 104Nm of torque – this being transferred to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Within the city limits it has parity with pretty much everything else on the road where movement is wholly dictated by the moving crush. Once free of the city it is comfortable to run between 100 km/h and 110 km/h, but does require a little stirring of the gearbox to maintain its momentum up long inclines.

However, it does not struggle and works quite willingly to maintain pace – as said, the comfortable seats make the long road far less tedious. There is no power steering – which initially came as a bit of a shock but, again, this is something easy to get used to and the level of effort is quite minimal, easing off as the speed builds up. As with any slab-sided vehicle, cross-winds do have an effect on straight-line intentions but not unduly so and the narrow track means it cannot be hurled into corners Max Verstappen style. Braking for said corners is positive and the front disc with rear drum configuration brings the speed down swiftly. The second part of the trip took the Eeco even further out of its comfort zone as we journeyed into the rural area on badly potholed roads and some dirt roads. The Eeco responded and, with the MacPherson front suspension working overtime, the school deliveries were all made on time without incident and to an enthusiastic welcome from the pupils.