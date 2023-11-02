Suzuki Jimny 5-Door here soon: South African pricing uncovered

The long-awaited Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is set to launch in South Africa later in November, but pricing has already surfaced on the Duoporta website. The stretched Suzuki kicks off at R429 900 for the 1.5 GL manual, with the higher spec 1.5 GLX coming in at R457 900 in manual form and R479 900 as an auto.

This means that GL models command a premium of R39,000 over the equivalent three-door Jimnys, while the GLXs cost an additional R41,000. While the range largely mirrors the 3-Door line-up, there is no GL auto listed at this stage. The 5-Door does gain some specification over its smaller sibling, with the GL now sporting a touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. Other standard features in the base model include 15-inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows and mirrors, dual airbags and ABS brakes.

Over and above that, the GLX adds automatic climate control, cruise control, reverse camera, leather steering rim and auto-activating LED headlights. The GLX also gains side and curtain airbags, which are not fitted to the three-door models. Large, but in charge?

As previously reported, the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is 350mm longer than its 3-Door sibling, bringing a noticeable improvement in cabin space as we observed when the stretched model made its first appearance at the Festival of Motoring in August. That said, it’s still a bit on the small side by modern crossover standards and although we were able to sit comfortably in the back during an off-road excursion, there wasn’t a lot of stretching space. What’s more, the boot can now handle 211 litres of luggage, which doesn’t sound like a great deal, but it is a deep boot with vertical packing space.

All that extra metal has led to a 90kg weight gain, but there is no extra power to compensate, with the 5-Door featuring the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 75kW and 130Nm. Power goes to all four wheels through either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox and AllGrip four-wheel drive system with transfer case and low range. The usual after-sales back-up applies, with Suzuki offering a four-year or 60,000km service plan and five-year or 200,000km promotional warranty.

Suzuki Jimny Pricing: 3-Door 1.5 GL manual - R390,000

1.5 GL auto - R412,900 1.5 GLX manual - R416,900 1.5 GLX auto - R438,900

5-Door 1.5 GL manual - R429,900 1.5 GLX manual - R457,900