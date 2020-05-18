Suzuki reveals facelifted Swift in Japan

Shizuoka, Japan - Suzuki’s Swift has been given a facelift in its Japanese home market, with other global markets likely to follow suit in the coming months.

South Africa’s Swift hatchbacks are sourced from Maruti Suzuki in India, which is also likely to announce a facelift shortly, and sources indicate that these models could also receive a mechanical upgrade.

The design changes are subtle, with the Japanese model receiving a new grille, with a honeycomb pattern and new horizontal chrome bar, as well as a subtly restyled front bumper. The hatchback is also offered in a range of new two-tone colour schemes.

Not much has been altered on the inside, apart from a few subtle trim changes, but the Japanese spec Swift does go big on technology, with driver assistance features such as active cruise control, 360-degree camera and rear cross traffic alert being offered.