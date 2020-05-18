Suzuki reveals facelifted Swift in Japan
Shizuoka, Japan - Suzuki’s Swift has been given a facelift in its Japanese home market, with other global markets likely to follow suit in the coming months.
South Africa’s Swift hatchbacks are sourced from Maruti Suzuki in India, which is also likely to announce a facelift shortly, and sources indicate that these models could also receive a mechanical upgrade.
The design changes are subtle, with the Japanese model receiving a new grille, with a honeycomb pattern and new horizontal chrome bar, as well as a subtly restyled front bumper. The hatchback is also offered in a range of new two-tone colour schemes.
Not much has been altered on the inside, apart from a few subtle trim changes, but the Japanese spec Swift does go big on technology, with driver assistance features such as active cruise control, 360-degree camera and rear cross traffic alert being offered.
There are no mechanical changes for the Japanese model, which soldiers on with the current normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is also available in hybrid form, but Autocar India reports that the Maruti Swift models (which will inevitably reach SA) are set to receive a new engine with dual injectors.
The revised motor will be slightly more powerful than the current unit, with around 66kW on offer, according to the report.
Watch this space for more information on the Indian/South African spec Swift as it becomes available.
