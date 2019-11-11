JOHANNESBURG - Suzuki South Africa is adding some spice to its compact hatch range with the release of three special editions based on the Swift GL as well as the Ignis GL and GLX models. The Swift 1.2 GL SE, as it is abbreviated, gains a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a number of unique exterior features. These include a new honeycomb grille, blue rear roof spoiler, unique decals (including racing stripes), door visors and a door sill guard.

The Swift GL SE is available in Arctic White and Silky Silver exterior colours and there is an exclusivity factor here as only 50 of them will be sold, at a price of R193 900. This makes it R12 000 more expensive than the regular GL, by the way.

On the Ignis front, the cheaper option is a 1.2 GL SE model, which receives a red garnish for the front grille as well as red side body decals, black door cladding, door visors and a rigid mud flap set. This car retails for R186 400, which is a R6000 premium over the standard GL.

The Ignis GL SE is available in the same silver and white hues as the Swift SE, with numbers limited to 25.