Johannesburg - It’s safe to say that the latest-generation Suzuki Swift has been a hit in South Africa, regularly achieving monthly sales figures in the region of 500 units, and last month notching up an impressive 635 sales - making it the 16th most popular vehicle in the land. But until now the model line-up has been focused on budget and mid-spec models, leaving no option for those wanting a high-spec package, but that has now changed with the introduction of the 1.2 GLX derivative.

Priced at R199 900 for the five-speed manual model and R214 900 for the AMT version with an automated manual gearbox, the GLX adds standard features such as automatic climate control and Suzuki’s 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as a reverse camera.

Also added to the mix is a leather-clad steering wheel, height adjustable driver’s seat, keyless start and a set of 15-inch alloy wheels.

Safety spec, as per the other Swift models, includes dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

Also unchanged is the 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, which puts out 61kW and 113Nm, and which performs better than you’d expect (while also keeping consumption to a minimum), largely thanks to the Swift’s meagre kerb weight of 880kg.

All Swift 1.2-litre derivatives ship with a five-year/200 000km ‘promotional’ warranty, as well as a two-year/30 000km service plan, while the Swift Sport gets a four-year/60 000km plan.

SWIFT PRICING

1.2 GA manual R162 900 1.2 GL manual R179 900 1.2 GL AMT R193 900 1.2 GLX manual R199 900 1.2 GLX AMT R214 900 1.4T Sport manual R315 900 1.4T Sport auto R335 900

IOL Motoring



