Suzuki to stage digital launch for new S-Presso budget hatch

Cape Town - The coronavirus hasn’t just scuppered motor shows and racing events, but ordinary car launches have also found themselves on the postponement list in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 measures that were announced on Sunday night.

Among these is the Suzuki S-Presso, which is set to become the nation’s cheapest car. While the physical launch event has been cancelled, Suzuki is set to stage a virtual launch on its Facebook page at 18:30 on Wednesday night, 18 March, which you can watch below.

Although the car’s starting price of R134 900 briefly appeared on Suzuki’s website on Monday morning, the full range details and specifications have yet to be released. It is likely to become a strong seller, given that its base price undercuts the Renault Kwid by R10 000.

The SUV-inspired hatch is powered by a 1-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 50kW and 90Nm. It’s built by the Maruti Suzuki division in India and based around the company’s Heartect platform. Judging by the pictures that we’ve seen thus far it will offer modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, although likely not in the base model.

Watch the live reveal here: