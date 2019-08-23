Delhi - Suzuki’s Indian division has announced a new six-seat compact crossover that’s set to go up against the Honda BR-V. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga seven-seat MPV that was recently launched in Mzansi, but it has effectively transformed into a crossover vehicle with a raised ride height, additional body cladding and a completely redesigned, and far more macho looking, front end design that reminds us a little of the Land Cruiser 200.

Suzuki SA tells us that the company is currently studying the feasibility of bringing the XL6 to South Africa, but no decision has been made as yet. In our opinion, this crossover could be a great fit for our market, although the jury is still out on whether the six-seat layout would work for local buyers.

In place of the middle row bench seat that you find in the Ertiga MPV, the XL6 has two individual chairs, a layout that improves both comfort and interaction.

Beneath the bonnet, the XL6 features Suzuki’s recently introduced 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine with direct injection and mild hybrid technology. Mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, the 1.5 unit pushes 77kW and 138Nm to the front wheels.

The XL6 interior gets an all-black colour scheme, as well as ‘premium stone-finish’ trim inlays, while Suzuki’s latest ‘Smartplay Studio’ 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, with navigation, is fitted as standard.

Watch this space for more information on the new Suzuki XL6, once it becomes available.

IOL Motoring



