Tokyo - Mitsubishi’s Triton one-tonner looks to be getting a significant update and this teaser image is our first look at the revised bakkie ahead of its global reveal on November 9. Although Mitsubishi is calling it a new generation, the shape appears familiar and it is likely just a comprehensive facelift of the current model.

The grainy teaser pic shows a completely redesigned front end not unlike that on the Pajero Sport, featuring a bolder grille that flows into slimmer headlights.

Not much is being said for now, of course, except that the newcomer boasts “enhanced performance, functionality, durability, safety and refinement based on feedback from owners across the world.”

It will be interesting to see what Mitsubishi does on the performance front. The current 2.4-litre turbodiesel is already a fairly new motor so it’s unlikely to get replaced altogether, but it could possibly be revised to produce more than the current outputs of 133kW and 430Nm. Or is Mitsubishi already planning to use its newfound Alliance ties to slot in the Nissan Navara's 2.3-litre twin-turbo-diesel? Unlikely, but an interesting thought..

Watch this space for the full story on November 9.

IOL Motoring



