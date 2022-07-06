Taller, wider Toyota Hilux Rogue flagship announced in Australia

Melbourne - Although an all-new Toyota Hilux is probably some way off, Toyota has been making continuous improvements to the current model to keep it competitive in the face of newer competitors. To that end, an interesting new flagship has just been announced for the Australian-market Toyota Hilux for 2023, which is built in Thailand. At this stage there is no word on whether any of these enhancements will eventually filter through to the South African-built Hilux, but given that our model tends to follow international trends quite closely, it’s certainly possible.

Of course, local Toyota Hilux production has been halted since the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in April, and this has also likely delayed the 165kW GR Sport model that was revealed in prototype form early this year. Back to the 2023 Australian Hilux range, there’s a new version of the Rogue 4x4 flagship model, which features a 140mm-wider wider track, at the front and rear, as well as a 20mm increase in ride height. In addition to the suspension changes that were necessary to accommodate the wider track, a rear stabiliser bar has been added to enhance cornering stability as well as ride comfort. The suspension changes improve roll rigidity by 20 percent, Toyota says, while stopping power has also been beefed up through the fitment of rear ventilated disc brakes that replace the current drums.

Visually the new Hilux Rogue is distinguished by wider overfenders and mudguards and Toyota has widened the front body extension to seamlessly integrate with the front bumper. "The significant suspension upgrades to the HiLux Rogue not only improve off-road capability but create a more stable and comfortable on-road driving experience," said Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley. There’s no mention of any engine upgrades for the Australian Toyota Hilux Rogue model, meaning power comes from the recently upgraded 2.8-litre turbodiesel unit, which produces 150kW and 600Nm.