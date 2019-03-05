Geneva - Volkswagen is resurrecting an icon with the reveal of the ID. Buggy at the Geneva Motor Show this week. While in most ways the concept is a modern interpretation of the classic beach buggy that became an icon in coastal towns around the world from the 1960s onwards, it boasts a completely modern architecture, being based around Volkswagen’s upcoming MEB platform for electric vehicles and, yes, boasting a 62kWh battery that allows it to cover a claimed 250km between charges.

It’s pretty quick too, thanks to a 148kW, rear-mounted electric motor that gets it from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds, and it’s also entirely possible to fit another electric motor upfront, transforming it into a four-wheel-drive.

In fact, this platform has plenty of scope for modification, and should the buggy actually reach production (which is looking rather likely), it will present an opportunity for start-up manufacturers to produce a wide range of custom vehicles. The show car is a two-seater, but 2+2 versions can easily be created and imagination is the limit really...

A true, weatherproof beach buggy

The concept that VW is presenting at Geneva is a true beach buggy in every sense of the word - it’s got no roof, no doors and a body that appears to float above the chassis.

Hope you’re not scared of rain, the ID. Buggy certainly isn’t - it has a weatherproof interior, this despite the fact that it’s also highly digitised. VW has however made provision for a tarp that can be stretched between the windscreen frame and Targa bar as a sun shield or for light weather protection.

Also guarding against the elements for beach and off-road driving are aluminium underbody and side guards, while standard BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres will take you to those secluded spots.

The cabin is minimalistic yet advanced, with digital instruments and capacitive controls that react to touch, while phone and media functions are controlled via illuminated fields. Once you’re in gear and ready to go, the vehicle greets with a “Hey you” display.

The ID. Buggy isn’t the only retro reincarnation that Volkswagen is working on - there’s also a production version of the ID. Buzz concept on the cards, which harks back to the original ‘Type 1’ Kombi of the ‘50s. This ID. electric car family will also spawn a Golf-sized hatchback in 2020 as well as a crossover version and possibly even a saloon.

These three concept cars give us an idea of what Volkswagen's forthcoming electric car family will look like.

IOL Motoring



