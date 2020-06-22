The Beemer with bling: 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition revealed

Munich, Germany - Special edition cars are normally set apart by things like flashy wheels, badges and perhaps a bespoke colour, but seldom do they make a bold statement like this new 8 Series is doing.

The new BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder lives up to its name with gold colouring for the 20-inch wheels as well for the rear spoiler and wing mirrors, while gold striping extends from the front apron, along the side sills and across the back bumper.

Buyers can choose between two exterior paint colours: Frozen Black or Sapphire Black. The dark theme is accentuated by BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line package, with extended features and black brake calipers for the M sports brake system.

The black and gold vibes continue inside with black Merino leather trimmed seats, with an ‘Edition Golden Thunder’ inscription embroidered on the front headrests. You’ll also find ‘Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold’ trim around the centre console, along with an edition emblem, while selected controls, including those for the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, are finished in CraftedClarity glass.

BMW hasn’t stated how many of these edition models will be produced, but it will be available across the entire 8 Series engine and body style line-up, excluding the M8 of course. This means buyers can choose from Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe (four-door) body styles, as well as a wide range of models, including the M850i xDrive, which is powered by a 390kW 4.4-litre V8 turbopetrol engine.