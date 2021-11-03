The Greek ultracar with 2285kW! SP Automotive Chaos debuts

By: Double Apex A few weeks ago we brought you info about an upcoming car from Greece, at the time called Project Chaos (read the original story here). The SP Automotive Chaos ultracar (their term) which is the handiwork of the newest member to the club, Spyros Panopoulos Automotive, made its world debut this week.

Two versions will be made: a base Earth Version and a more hard-core Zero Gravity. The former weighs 1388 kg and that is a scant 1272 kg thanks to more exotic materials. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content The SP Automotive Chaos ultracar will not likely be confused with any other brand thanks to its outlandish appearance. The design includes sharp edges on its composite bodywork. A ground-scraping splitter is the first part of an aero package that looks as though it was taken from an F1 car. That resemblance is no coincidence either. SP Automotive claims the Chaos ultracar has “the best aerodynamic design ever applied to a car”.

Under the crazy appearance is a monocoque made of Zylon. Suspension is fully independent double wishbones made of titanium or magnesium. The 21 and 22-inch alloy wheels are unique in design. The wheels will be titanium 3D printed. These will shroud massive ceramic discs (482 mm/442 mm) that are clamped by 3D printed magnesium calipers. Under the engine cover of the SP Automotive Chaos is a twin-turbocharged 4,0-litre V10. Drive is directed to all four wheels through a dual-clutch transmission with seven or eight forward speeds. The motor features a 3D-printed magnesium alloy engine block, titanium 3D printed pistons and rods, 3D-printed camshafts, titanium or inconel valves, plus a pair of turbochargers made of carbon fibre, titanium, magnesium and ceramic compounds. The lower powered “Earth Version” has 1528kW with 1389Nm of torque. This version is said to have a max engine speed north of 10 000 r/min. Performance claims include a 0-100 km/h sprint of 1.9 seconds, and from 0-300 km/h in 7.9 seconds with a quarter mile taking just two tenths longer 8.1 seconds.