The Manta is back: Opel looks to the future by drawing from its past

Rüsselsheim, Germany - Feast your eyes on its Cyberpunk 2077 magnificence. To celebrate the Manta’s 50th birthday, Opel is showing us what its electric future could look like. The new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD reflects the growing trend of transforming classic cars like the Manta into so-called “RestoMods” with modern components and powertrains. The all-electric Manta GSe is the first electric RestoMod by Opel and combines the classic style of the iconic Manta with the latest electric powertrain for sustainable motoring.

2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD

BYE BYE FOUR-POT, HELLO MAGNETO

The original four-cylinder engine under the black bonnet of the Manta has been replaced by an electric motor with 108kW and 225Nm of torque. The car is also unique in that it comes with its original four-speed gearbox, enabling drivers to manually change gears or alternatively engage the fourth gear and drive automatically.

With a compact 31kWh lithium-ion battery to energise the electric motor, the Manta GSe has a claimed range of around 200km and it features regenerative braking to improve this range. Charging takes place through a 9kW AC on-board charger with a full charge taking just under four hours to complete thanks to its small battery size.

2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD

HINTS AT FUTURE OPEL MODELS

The Manta GSe features Opel’s latest design elements, with the brand’s Vizor-styled front end evident immediately, however, its futuristic Pixel-Vizor front end stretches across the entire width of the car, with the Pixel technology allowing it to issue messages, such as “I am on a zero e-mission”, followed by the silhouette of a manta ray gliding over the Pixel-Vizor.

The front end also features LED daylight running lights, while its iconic circular rear lights come with a striking three-dimensional LED design.

The yellow paintwork is contrasted by a signature black bonnet, with the wheel arches housing specially designed 17-inch Ronal alloy wheels with 195/40 R17 tyres at the front, and 205/40 R17 tyres at the rear.

2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD

HIGH-TECH INTERIOR PACKAGE

As expected of a modern RestoMod, the interior of the Manta GSe features the latest Opel digital technology. The classic round instruments have been replaced by Opel’s Pure Panel, with two driver oriented digital displays. The car’s sound system has also been modernised with upgrades courtesy of rock music woofer specialists, Marshall.

The car’s sports seats come with a yellow centre line and offer improved comfort and support over the originals. The steering wheel is a Petri three-spoke wheel reworked by Opel, and feature a yellow marker in the 12 o’clock position for an added sporty touch.

2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD

In addition, surfaces in the cockpit and door panels are now matt grey, which matches the vehicle’s other yellow and black coloured elements. The ceiling of the passenger compartment is lined with fine Alcantara and completes the sci-fi ambience of the new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD.

Unfortunately, this Manta won’t become a production reality, however, Opel has pledged to offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024.

2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD

IOL MOTORING