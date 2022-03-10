The Vivo of bakkies: current Isuzu D-Max to continue alongside new model

Gqeberha - Isuzu South Africa has confirmed that the current-generation D-Max bakkie will continue alongside the all-new model, which is expected to launch shortly. But while products with extended life cycles usually enjoy something of a price cut, as was the case with the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Toyota Corolla Quest as the amortisation of tooling was factored in, Isuzu will keep the current pricing structure for its D-Max continuation.

Only a limited number of workhorse-oriented models will be carried over. These include the 250C and 250C Fleetside single cab models, priced at R328 400 and R354 900 respectively and there’s also a high-output Safety model listed at R380 500. There’s also a pair of 4x2 double cab models sold in manual and automatic formats at R489 900 and R500 000 respectively. Unfortunately Isuzu has been downright irresponsible on the safety spec front, as according to the spec sheet on the local website ABS braking is not fitted to the base models (for this you need to opt for the Safety model), although they do at least come with dual front airbags as standard.

Thankfully the double cab versions do at least come with the basic safety and comfort features, including ESP stability control. Powering the base single cab models is the familiar 2.5 LEED diesel engine that produces 58kW and 176Nm, while the high-output (HO) single cab and double cab variants are good for 100kW and 320Nm. All local models are rear-wheel drive, but the company will also be exporting a full range of 4x4 variants to both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive markets across Africa.

“Our strategy is to support Isuzu’s objectives by retaining GEN 6 models which have performed very well in the workhorse segment of the market,” said Isuzu’s Senior VP of Technical Operations Dominic Rimmer. “In addition to boosting our fleet business, we intend to increase LCV exports into key left and right-hand drive markets within the Rest of Africa. “The D-Max is engineered for the best performance in our unique local conditions, and these Gen 6 models remain a valuable proposition for fleet operators who place great importance on running costs and minimum down time,” Rimmer added.

